Morgan Stanley Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.56. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

