Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $710.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.58) and last traded at GBX 710 ($8.58), with a volume of 32171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.00).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £404.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,245.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 945.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,011.27.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.14%.

Insider Activity

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 176 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,672 ($2,020.30). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($2,020.30). Also, insider Ben Thompson acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($359.59). Insiders purchased 423 shares of company stock worth $391,175 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.