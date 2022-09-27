Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $710.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.58) and last traded at GBX 710 ($8.58), with a volume of 32171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.00).
The company has a market cap of £404.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,245.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 945.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,011.27.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.14%.
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
