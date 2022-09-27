M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

