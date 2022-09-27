Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

TSE MTL traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,995. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$10.83 and a one year high of C$15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.09.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$453.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3220253 earnings per share for the current year.

MTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.27.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

