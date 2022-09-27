Multiverse (AI) Trading Down 35.6% This Week

Multiverse (AI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Multiverse has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multiverse has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. One Multiverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.

Multiverse Profile

Multiverse’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Multiverse is multiverse.ai. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs.

Multiverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.