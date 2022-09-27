MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 23.1% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 83,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.91. 239,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,281. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

