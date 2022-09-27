MV Capital Management Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $206.88. 58,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $206.40 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

