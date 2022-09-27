MV Capital Management Inc. Has $95,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.29. 459,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,622. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

