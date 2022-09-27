MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.88. 2,505,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,995,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.