MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $120,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $122.88. 20,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,221. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.