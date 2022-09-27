MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,465 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1,210.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $150,636,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 75.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,217,000 after buying an additional 754,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.13.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. 23,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

