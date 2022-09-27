MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 160,774 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,774 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 72,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 20,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

