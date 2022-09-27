MV Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 822,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,641,142. The company has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.