National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.59%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in National Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

