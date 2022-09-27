NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 217,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,140 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.20.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after buying an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 51.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

