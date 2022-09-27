NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00018893 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00090597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00032243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007761 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Block Explorer “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

