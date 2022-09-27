NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00018893 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00090597 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070931 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00032243 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007761 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000277 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.
