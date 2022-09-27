Needham & Company LLC Trims Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Target Price to $35.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.83% from the company’s previous close.

RNA has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

RNA traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 106,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $869.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 132,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 50.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 61,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,837,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 195,808 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

