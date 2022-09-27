NEST Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.01 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $122,555.00 and approximately $6.01 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol launched on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,942,434 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

