Netflix (NFLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/19/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

9/7/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

9/7/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $243.00 to $230.00.

8/22/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.27. 106,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,548,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.76 and its 200-day moving average is $237.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

