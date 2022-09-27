Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBW opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBW. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

