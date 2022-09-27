Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NBW opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
