New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.50

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 166887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after buying an additional 1,809,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 944,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,239,000 after buying an additional 896,402 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

