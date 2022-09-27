NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.23

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 6108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.