NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 350,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,786. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

