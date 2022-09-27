NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.08

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 27277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

