North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Purchases C$64,250.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,257,070 shares in the company, valued at C$29,003,349.50.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 22nd, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE NOA traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.90. 7,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,338. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$12.70 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$350.56 million and a PE ratio of 8.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.