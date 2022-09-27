North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 1,206 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,325. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

