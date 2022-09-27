North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $17.83 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,441,000 after acquiring an additional 140,228 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,136,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. 22,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,118. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.94. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

