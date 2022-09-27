North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,341. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.60.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.