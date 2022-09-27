North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alamo Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:ALG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

