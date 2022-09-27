North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.40 Million Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.71% of Sprott worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter worth $230,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter worth $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SII traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,959. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $831.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

