North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 4.03% of Escalade worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Stock Performance

ESCA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,790. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. Escalade, Incorporated has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also

