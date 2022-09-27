North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 112 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.55. 5,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,531. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.65 and a 200 day moving average of $172.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.86 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.