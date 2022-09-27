Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1,046.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

