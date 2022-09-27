NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 14th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 6.0 %

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

