Notis McConarty Edward Buys 2,613 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Up 1.2 %

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.24. 380,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,746,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $276.78. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.