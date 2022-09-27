Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after acquiring an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 172,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,325. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.91 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.