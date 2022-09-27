Notis McConarty Edward Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.50. 154,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

