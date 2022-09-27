Notis McConarty Edward Sells 250 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $187.25. 127,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,327. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.86. The company has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

