Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.04. 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 361,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $624.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,953,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

