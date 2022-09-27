NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,717 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.4 %

NXPI stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.01. 10,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average is $172.76.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

