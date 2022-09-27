O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in O-I Glass by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 472,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in O-I Glass by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206,926 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

