O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.22.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,630. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

