Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oasis Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for approximately 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.