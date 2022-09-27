Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.