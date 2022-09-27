Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes $304,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. 22,033,779 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.

