Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Danaher comprises 0.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,333. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

