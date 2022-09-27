Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 129,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 6.4% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after buying an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,705,302 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,190,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,120 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW remained flat at $25.80 on Tuesday. 126,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

