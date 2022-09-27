Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 5.6% Higher

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.71. 39,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,075,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Oceaneering International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 91,703 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 128,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
