ODIN PROTOCOL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,149.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $961,856.16 and approximately $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

