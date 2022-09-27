Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 55.5% in September

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the August 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Odyssey Group International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ODYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 61,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Odyssey Group International has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on developing medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

