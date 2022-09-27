Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 55.5% in September

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the August 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Odyssey Group International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ODYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 61,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Odyssey Group International has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
Odyssey Group International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Group International (ODYY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.